Derry's Oxfam shop needs volunteers

Oxfam is looking for new volunteers to help out at its shop in Derry.



During the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year, Oxfam shops closed their doors for the first time in over 60 years.



Now, due to the phenomenal support of donors and customers there is a growing need for volunteers.



Roberta Campbell, Manager of Oxfam Derry store at the Diamond said: “Sadly, not all of our volunteers are in a position to return to the shop just yet, this, coupled with the incredibly generous volume of donations and support from our customers, means we need more people power to keep our shops operating at full capacity.



“People can give as little or as much time as they like - as little as four hours a week can make a big difference by helping to raise vital funds for Oxfam’s work worldwide.



“I would encourage anyone interested in lending some time to pop in for a chat.



“Our shop offers lots of opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills, and of course, have plenty of fun along the way.”

Anyone interested can cal into the Diamond shop or call 028 713 71602.