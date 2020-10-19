Best wishes being sent to popular Derry journalist involved in a road accident yesterday

Contact
Kevin McLaughlin interviewing Derry City manager Declan Devine.
Best wishes are being sent to a Derry journalist who was involved in a traffic accident yesterday.
Kevin McLaughlin, a sports journalist with the Derry Journal, was struck by a car while walking in the Eglinton area yesterday afternoon.
He is currently being treated in a Belfast hospital.
Kevin is a popular figure in local sporting circles and, in particular, at the Brandywell.
A spokesperson for Derry City said they wished to send their best wishes to Kevin.
The local journalist also regularly helps out with the Derry City coverage on radio station Drive 105.
On their Twitter account, a spokesperson for the station also sent a message of support to Kevin.
“You are in our thoughts and look forward to your speedy recovery and being in your company soon! Get well soon Kevy from the Match Night Live team.”
