Royal Mail urged to look at a 'contingency plan' for Derry after several postal workers test positive for Covid-19

A local politician today claimed that 'several' postal workers in Derry have tested positive for Covid-19, while others are self-isolating.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Martina Anderson has urged Royal Mail to put into place contingency plans for services in the city.

She was speaking following being contacted by a number of members of staff at the Great James Street Sorting Office with concerns after several postal workers tested positive for Covid and others are now off work self-isolating.

The Foyle MLA said: “Firstly I would like to send my best wishes all to the postal workers at the Derry Sorting Office affected by Covid19 and wish them all a speedy recovery.

“We are entering what is normally a busy time of the year for the Post Office when they normally bring in temporary staff for the Christmas period.

"With several workers now off and others having to self-isolate I am calling on Royal Mail to put in place a contingency plan straight away to deal with the situation.

“It's important that there is as little interruption to services as possible particularly during this period when people are relying on it now more than ever."

Royal Mail was contacted for a comment but none has been issued yet.