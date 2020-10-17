PSNI say that missing Belfast man has connections in Derry

Contact
Caoimhin Gallagher
Police and the family of 28 year old Caoimhin Gallagher are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Caoimhin was reported missing from an address in north Belfast on Friday, September 25, and police are appealing for Caoimhin or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch to confirm he is safe and well.
Caoimhin is described as being around 5’6” tall, of medium build with black hair and hazel coloured eyes and is known to have connections to Derry, north Belfast and Portadown.
Anyone with information on Caoimhin’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 480 25/09/20.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.