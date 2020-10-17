Police say householder 'extremely shaken' after a burglary at their home in Derry yesterday

Contact
The PSNI are seeking information on the whereabouts of two women.
Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a dwelling in the Glenbrae Gardens area of Derry yesterday.
Sometime between mid-day and 5pm, when the occupier was out, the dwelling was entered and ransacked.
The victim has been left extremely shaken by this ordeal.
Detectives would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could assist detectives with their enquiries to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1529 16/10/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
