Derry company wins prestigious award for its pioneering work in improving people's health

A Derry company has won a major award for its work in helping to improve people's health and well-being.

Elemental was set up in 2013 to promote the use of social prescribing in the healthcare world.

Social prescribing involves making available a wide range of non-medical help and support in local communities such as walking groups, debt advice, healthy cooking courses, social welfare advice and much more.

The aim is give people other options rather than medication to improve their health and lifestyle.

The local company now works with a wide range of organisations to provide digital support to enable them to connect with social proscribing activities.

Elemental has seen a massive increase in interest in its services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said that from March 2020 to September 2020, visits to its website increased by almost 80 per cent.

Elemental received a huge boost on Thursday when the company won prestigious DigiLeaders 100 Healthtech Innovation award.

The award recognises companies which use the world of technology to support healthcare services.

Elemental CEO and co-founder, Jennifer Neff, said they were delighted to receive the accolade.

“In just two years, we have grown from a small start-up by two former community development workers into an essential part of the rapidly expanding social prescribing world.

“It is a tribute to our amazing team to have this recognition from Digileaders100.

“Social Prescribing gives valuable help to so many even in the best of times.

“The dramatic increase in the number of Social Prescriptions being made since March has underlined its vital role in helping thousands of people cope with the added impact of the pandemic.”

Elemental CEO and Co-founder Leeann Monk-Ozgul said: “The Covid Effect on people and on families is real, and we are proud to be playing our part in connecting those who need help with those who can provide a helping hand, a compassionate ear, or wise words of advice.

“Social Prescribing is community action at its best - local professionals being there when they are needed, and wherever they are needed. Elemental’s Digi platform brings them together.”