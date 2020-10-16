Derry man given a suspended jail sentence for threatening to kill his former partner

A Derry man has been convicted of threatening to kill his former partner.

William Ireland, 40, of Moore Street, also pleaded guilty to harassing his ex-partner and breaking non-molestation orders.

Derry Magistrate Court was today told that Ireland and his former partner have a young daughter together.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor said that Ireland called to the woman's house several times in April 2019.

He claimed that he wanted to see his daughter.

However, on one occasion, the PPS solicitor said, Ireland did not take the child on and searched around the house.

He then told his former parter: “If any man or Gerard comes near the child, I will cut your throat.”

On a separate occasion on June 6, 2019, the court was told that Ireland phoned his ex-partner and threatened to shoot her.

A defence solicitor said Ireland had a 'difficult' background having grown up in the care system, but added that this was no excuse for his behaviour towards his former partner.

He said Ireland and his ex-partner now had a better relationship which was focused on caring for their child.

Judge Barney McElholm imposed a probabtion order for 12 months on the charges of harassment and breaking the non-molestation orders.

For threatening to kill his former partners, Ireland was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for three years.

Judge McElholm warned Ireland that he would serve a 'lengthy' prison sentence if he committed any more offences of a similar nature in those three years.