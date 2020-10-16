Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Police appeal for information after two houses in the same Derry street were broken into this morning

Break-ins happened at Clondermott Park in the Waterside

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

There were two burglaries in the Clondermott Park area of Derry this morning.

It was reported at around 1am, entry had been gained to a house and a handbag and some cash had been taken.

Clondermott Park is located at the bottom of Knockwellan Park in the Waterside area of the city.

Police received a further report at around 2.15am, that at around midnight there had been an attempt to gain entry to another property in the area.

Detective Constable Adam Beckett is appealing for anyone with any information about these incidents to contact Police. 

He said: “We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage of this area, or anyone who was driving in the area of Clondermott Park and who has dash cam footage available to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference numbers 71 and 124 of 16/10/2020.”

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DC Beckett added: “Police would also like to remind home owners to keep their doors locked and their valuables out of sight.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie