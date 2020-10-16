Police appeal for information after two houses in the same Derry street were broken into this morning

Contact
There were two burglaries in the Clondermott Park area of Derry this morning.
It was reported at around 1am, entry had been gained to a house and a handbag and some cash had been taken.
Clondermott Park is located at the bottom of Knockwellan Park in the Waterside area of the city.
Police received a further report at around 2.15am, that at around midnight there had been an attempt to gain entry to another property in the area.
Detective Constable Adam Beckett is appealing for anyone with any information about these incidents to contact Police.
He said: “We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage of this area, or anyone who was driving in the area of Clondermott Park and who has dash cam footage available to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference numbers 71 and 124 of 16/10/2020.”
Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.
DC Beckett added: “Police would also like to remind home owners to keep their doors locked and their valuables out of sight.”
