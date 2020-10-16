Funeral arrangements changed at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry as a result of new Covid restrictions

New funeral arrangements have been brought in at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry as a result of the extra Covid restrictions brought in from today.

Under the new restrictions, the maximum number of people who can attend a funeral is 25.

As a result, St Eugene's Cathedral has said that funerals will now take place at 11am, on Mondays through to Saturdays.

There will be no funerals on a Sunday.

If there are two funerals on the same day, one will take place at 9am with the other at 11am.

The time of week day and weekend Masses will remain the same.