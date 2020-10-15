Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Court told that a woman charged in connection with a stabbing in Derry has 'disappeared'

Barrister says the incident involved ‘a hammer and a knife’.

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry courthouse.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry Magistrates Court today heard that one of the individuals charged in connection with an alleged New Year’s Eve stabbing incident has gone missing.

Jonathan Desmond Gibson, 31, of Crawford Square, faces charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence on December 31, 2019.

There are two co-accused in the case, a female and a youth.

The youth faces the same charges as Gibson.

Nikita Brogan, 23, of Great James Street, is charged with assisting offenders.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin told the court that the incident involved ‘a hammer and a knife’.

The court heard that the female has not been contactable for a period of time.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Brogan was one of those released to attend the Housing Executive offices to secure accommodation but he’s not sure ‘if she got as far as turning up at the door…but she’s disappeared.’

He said the case will be taken to October 22 but doesn’t expect Brogan to be in attendance.

There will be a preliminary enquiry for Gibson and the youth, he added.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie