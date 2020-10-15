Court told that a woman charged in connection with a stabbing in Derry has 'disappeared'

Derry Magistrates Court today heard that one of the individuals charged in connection with an alleged New Year’s Eve stabbing incident has gone missing.

Jonathan Desmond Gibson, 31, of Crawford Square, faces charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence on December 31, 2019.

There are two co-accused in the case, a female and a youth.

The youth faces the same charges as Gibson.

Nikita Brogan, 23, of Great James Street, is charged with assisting offenders.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin told the court that the incident involved ‘a hammer and a knife’.

The court heard that the female has not been contactable for a period of time.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Brogan was one of those released to attend the Housing Executive offices to secure accommodation but he’s not sure ‘if she got as far as turning up at the door…but she’s disappeared.’

He said the case will be taken to October 22 but doesn’t expect Brogan to be in attendance.

There will be a preliminary enquiry for Gibson and the youth, he added.