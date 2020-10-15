Today's figures on the number of new positive Covid-19 cases in the Derry and Strabane council area

Figures released today show that a total of 1,311 positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in the last seven days.

The latest statistics from the Department of Health are in relation to tests carried out in the council area between October 8 and October 14.

The figures of 1,311 positive cases is in comparison with 1,170 positive cases in the Derry and Strabane area in the seven days beforehand from October 1 to October 7.

The rate of positives cases in Derry and Strabane in the last seven days is 870.1 per 100,000 people.

This is a drop in the rate of positive cases locally, from almost 1,000 per 100,000 people, but remains one of the highest in the UK.

The majority of the cases identified in the Derry and Strabane council area continue to involve people under the age of 40.

There have been 237 cases identified in the local council area among young people aged 19 or younger in the last seven days.

A total of 507 cases have been identified in people aged between 20 and 39.

There have been 407 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

In the past week, there have been 134 positive Covid-19 cases identified among people aged between 60 and 79 in the Derry and Strabane area.

There has been 24 positive cases reported in people over the age of 80.

There were a total of 6,829 tests carried out in the Derry and Strabane area over the period from October 8 to October 14.

New restrictions have been in place in the Derry and Strabane area for ten days in a bid to stop the spread of the disease.

Those restrictions and others will be introduced throughout Northern Ireland from tomorrow.