County Derry woman to feature in new BBC series

A County Derry mechanic is to take on the role of chief mechanic in a new three-part BBC Northern Ireland series, which begins on Monday night.

Tylor Cartin will feature on 'Tricked-Out Tractors', which has brought together a dream team of petrol heads who have been restoring beloved vintage tractor models, building custom one-of-a-kind monster machines and crafting bespoke rebuilds.

The Claudy woman became obsessed with cars as a child after accompanying her father to car shows and rallies and picking up tips as he worked in the garage at the house.

A week after finishing school, Tylor surprised the staff at the local Ford garage by turning up to ask for a job, and she says the industry has been very welcoming overall.

"When they saw a girl, they asked 'are you sure about this?" she said.

"I told them this is what I wanted to do. That was about eight years ago now. Whenever I went to tech in Nutt's Corner, I was, bar the dinner lady, the only girl in the whole tech.

"Any time I went for my lunch, the dinner lady came in and sat with me. I certainly didn't find it intimidating, but it took the boys a long time to get used to me.

"They saw a girl and would think, 'can we curse in front of her?' They didn't know what way to take me, but now, people are so accepting of a woman in the trade, which is great."

Master mechanic Tylor will be joined in tackling mechanical mess ups and major makeovers on the show by restoration guru Stephen Lennon from Loughbrickland in County Down and machinery expert Darren Bailey from Portlaoise.

The Claudy woman says the trio work well together on the show.

"We're all on the same wavelength. I think it's because we're all in the same state of mind, we're interested in what we're working on and what we want the tractors to finish up like," she said.

"There's nothing hugely challenging because between the three of us we are able to work things out together. If someone is struggling with one thing, the other two jump in."

Tylor, Darren and Stephen on the show.

The trio have worked on complicated tractor builds, ground up restorations, and cutting edge designs in this new one of a kind resto-mod series. All done while taking on the pressures of hard to get parts and difficult deadlines.

Viewers will see the team go wild with paint schemes, get hands on with engine upgrades, have fun out and about go karting, and getting inspiration from a custom car show.

From an almost 100-year-old Fordson, to a champion winning pulling tractor and a classic red Porsche, the TOT workshop has been graced with some of the most sought after tractors around.

In the first programme, to be aired on Monday evening, Irish tractor pulling champ, Darren Bailey brings in his monster powerhouse machine, The Challenger, so the team can help him get it into shape for the new season.

With three All-Ireland Championships under his belt, this time he needs to make sure his tractor is bigger and better to hold onto his title.

Tylor describes the scenes viewers will witness on Monday night as being a real learning experience.

"I liked working on Darren's tractor, it had a lorry engine on it," she said.

"To have a mix between that and the tractor, that was amazing. It was all custom made and I'm really into that. It was just a complete learning curve.

"Even the tractor pulling sport itself and the standards they have to keep themselves, to keep within the rules; that's all stuff nobody knows unless you do the actual taking part."

The first episode of 'Tricked Out Tractors' will be on BBC One NI at 7.35pm on Monday October 19.