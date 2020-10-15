Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Majority of council services to continue following new restrictions

Mid Ulster District Council has outlined any changes.

Majority of council services to continue following new restrictions

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed that the majority of its services are to continue following the announcement of new restrictions by the Executive.

In line with the new measures:

·         Gyms will remain open in the Council’s leisure centres (Cookstown Leisure Centre, Dungannon Leisure Centre, Gortgonis Centre, Greenvale Leisure Centre, Maghera Leisure Centre, Meadowbank Sports Arena and Mid Ulster Sports Arena). There will, however, be no group exercise classes.

·         Swimming pools will remain open for individual swimming only, with lessons temporarily suspended.

·         Burials will be limited to 25 people.

·         From Monday 19 October, wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships will be limited to 25 people.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, said protecting lives was a priority.

“We all welcomed the gradual opening up of our services, facilities and our local economy, and while it is regrettable that we now need to reduce some of them once again, this is the only responsible course of action to protect lives," he said.

“As we begin another period of time where we must curtail our social interaction and contact with family and friends, I would urge the people of Mid Ulster to once again follow the rules for the benefit of themselves, their loved ones and their wider community.

“I cannot emphasise enough that the action we take now will make a real difference to the spread of the virus and, crucially, to the burden which our health and social care workers are already carrying."

All the restrictions are in place from Friday October 16, for a period of 4 weeks.

For details of how council services are impacted visit www.midulstercouncil.org/covidupdate

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie