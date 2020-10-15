Man arrested in Derry due to appear in court charged with an offence under the Terrorism Act

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
Detectives from PSNI'S Terrorism Investigation Unit have charged a 44-year-old man with Failing to Notify Police of Required Information under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008.
The man was arrested in Derry yesterday.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on November 4.
