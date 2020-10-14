People in Derry have been booking taxis to take them to drive-in Covid-19 test centres, it has emerged.

A local group which represents taxi drivers has appealed for the practice to stop.

A spokesperson for the North West Taxi Proprietors (NWTP) said people should not book taxis or use any public transport when going for a Covid-19 Test.

“It has come to our attention that some people are booking taxis for the drive-in test and due to the automated systems in use for bookings the destination isn’t always clear so can go out to drivers who are unaware of the precise destination of the booking until the point of pick up,” said the spokesperson.

“Taxi offices and taxi drivers will refuse bookings to the COVID test centres.

“A number of taxi drivers have already caught Covid019 and we have others isolating as part of the track and trace.

“Please help to keep everyone safe including taxi drivers and public transport drivers.”

The NWTP spokesperson said it was 'grossly unfair' to get into a taxi or any public transport if someone has symptoms of Covid 19.

“Please do not book a taxi to go to a testing centre as it will be refused on health and safety concerns for the driver.

“Anyone with symptoms should not use taxis or any public transport at all.

“Please help us to keep our local community safe by keeping our public transport drivers safe.”