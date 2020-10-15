New CD is another off Helen's bucket list

A mother and daughter duo from County Derry have released a country music CD to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Helen McNicholl and daughter Carmel Minmagh, from Glenullin, decided to donate £1 from each sale of the CD to Cancer Focus NI after Carmel's father Jimmy was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

The CD, which ticks one more thing off mum Helen's bucket list, features 12 country-style songs, but it isn't the first time the Glenullin woman's voice has been recorded.

“Mum has sung in local groups for the last 20 years and had even made two tapes over the years,” said Carmel.

“However, it was always her dream to record a CD. Now she’s in her 70s, she decided to just go for it and asked me to join her.

“Being in the studio and recording the tracks was an amazing experience and we decided that we wanted to sell the CDs to help raise money for a cause that is very close to our hearts.

Carmel highlighted the importance of being able to help other people and their families following diagnoses of cancer.

‘‘We simply want to increase awareness and help raise essential funds to help other families living with cancer,” she added.

“We are giving donations from the CD sales to Cancer Focus NI as we want to help support a local cancer charity that cares for people living with all forms of cancer.

“Cancer affects everyone in some way, whether it’s your family, friend or a neighbour.

“We feel that it’s very important to help support local families on their cancer journey.

“Daddy is your typical country farmer, full of yarns and stories.”

FANTASTIC

Emma Keys, Community Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI, said the mother and daughter pairing were 'truly fantastic'.

“The money raised from the CD sales will help us to continue to support cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Unfortunately, cancer does not stop during a pandemic and with 36 new diagnoses in Northern Ireland each day, we need your help now more than ever.’

“I hope Carmel and Helen know how grateful we are for the hard work and talent that this CD took to produce and for choosing Cancer Focus NI as their charity.

“Our goal is to reduce the impact that cancer has on families and we are extremely grateful for the continued support of our local communities throughout this difficult time.’’

Copies of the CD are on sale for £10 plus postage if required.

Anyone interested in obtaining a copy can contact Carmel directly on 07795483352 or through her Facebook page.