Charities unite for Baby Loss Awareness Week

An alliance of more than 90 charities has joined together during Baby Loss Awareness week to highlight the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the isolation felt by parents who have lost babies.

The charities are calling on everyone to help reduce feelings of isolation by sharing experiences and showing support for bereaved parents.

Social distancing guidelines have meant that partners have been unable to attend appointments or scans, adding to the potential grief for parents.

Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support (Sands), says the pandemic has exacerbated feelings of isolation.

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, feelings of isolation have become more widespread than ever and many people have begun to talk more openly about grief,” she said.

“Many of those whose baby died during the pandemic will not have been able to spend time making memories or saying goodbye to their baby in the way they would have wanted to.

“Now more than ever, we can all come together to let those affected by pregnancy and baby loss know they are not alone and that we are all here to support them.”

In special features in this week's Derry Post (Tuesday) and Derry News (Thursday), local bereaved parents have bravely spoken to us about their loss, emphasising the importance of breaking the silence.

Throughout the week, landmark buildings across the UK will be lit pink and blue in the colours of Baby Loss Awareness Week, culminating in a Wave of Light at 7.00pm on October 15.

For details on how to take part, or for more information, visit babyloss-awareness.org or follow #BLAW2020 on social media.