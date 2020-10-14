New future is underway for old police station in Maghera

Contact
Cllr Brian McGuigan on site at the new development.
Leisure facilities in a County Derry town are set to be enhanced after work began to redevelop the site of a former PSNI station.
The new facilities, on the Coleraine Road in Maghera, will feature a multi-purpose 3G pitch and a floodlit trail which will allow for recreational exercise in the area.
Local Mid Ulster councillor, Brian McGuigan, says the project is key to mental health and wellbeing in the area.
“I have continuously campaigned on behalf of local residents for the Highway to Health footway network extension completion at the Crewe Road area of Maghera,” he told the County Derry Post.
“Project costs of up to £1m have been allocated to leisure and recreational amenities within the Maghera Leisure Centre facility and I am delighted that works are well advanced.
“The 3G pitch will provide outstanding facilities that can be played all year round on a fit for purpose modern facility.”
Plans showing the new pitch and walking track.
“Also included within this project is the provision of a low-level lit trim trail that will follow the existing ground profile allowing for more recreational exercise connecting the community of Maghera.
“I am pleased that this popular walking route will have a safe, well connected extension network that will soon be completed and residents can enjoy walking and keeping fit in a safer environment.
“Maghera is focused on the future and were delighted to see the building closure of the barracks in 2013 and have welcomed the commencement of works to transform this council-owned site.”
Patricia Devlin says the police have not done enough to investigate the threats against her and her family.
