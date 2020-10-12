Tributes paid to a 'true legend' who owned one of the best known businesses in Derry

Tributes have been paid to one of Derry's best known businessmen who has passed away.

Billy Doherty, the owner of the famous Doherty's Bakery business, died on Saturday.

Doherty's Bakery and its products have been synonymous with life in Derry for many generations.

The business was set up Mr Doherty's mother but he expanded it greatly.

In a post on the Doherty's Bakery Facebook page this morning, tributes were paid to Mr Doherty.

The post stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Billy Doherty on Saturday.

“Daddy's mum Maimee started the bakery at the back of their family home in 42 Rossville St and Daddy continued the story.

“He was a gentleman, a wonderful father and a true legend. His legacy will live on. We will miss him dearly.”

As a mark of respect, the Doherty's bakery and cafes will be closed tomorrow.

Mr Doherty is survived by his wife Marge, children Michelle, Gerard, Hugh, Laurence, Billy, Donal, Mary-Jo, Feargal and Ciara, his grandchildren, and his sister Breedge.

He was pre-deceased by his siblings Maureen, Brian, James, Paddy and Lawrence.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his wake and funeral are strictly private.