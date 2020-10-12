New lights for busy Derry car park

New lights have been installed in the car park beside the Foyle Valley Railway building along Foyle Road.

The move, delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue who had lobbied Derry City and Strabane District Council for over a year o have thelights installed.

Cllr Logue said: “This a busy car park and area in general.

“A number of concerns were raised with me by users of the car park that there were not enough lights in the area or that others were not working.

“ It’s important that our car parks are safe especially for people going to or returning from work in the dark mornings and particularly at night as we enter winter.

“A lot of people would also use this car park for going on walks or running along the riverfront.

“I would like to thank the Council for their cooperation on this matter.“