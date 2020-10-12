Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

New mural created in Derry in honour of local charity director Richard Moore

Stunning artwork painted on a gable wall at Great James Street

Richard Moore mural

The new mural has been created in Richard Moore's honour.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new mural has been created in Derry in honour of local charity worker Richard Moore.

The mural at Great James Street recreates an embrace between Richard, who founded the Children in Crossfire charity, and the Dalai Lama during an event in Derry in 2013.

The two men have become great friends through their work in helping people throughout the world.

Children in Crossfire supports thousands of people living in impoverished areas of the world which have been impacted by conflict.

Mr Moore is himself a victim of conflict, having been blinded when he was a young boy after he was hit by a plastic bullet fired by a British soldier in Derry.

The Derry man later met the man who shot him and they too have created a unique friendship.

The mural in Mr Moore's has been created by UV Arts who are also behind the Derry Girls artwork at the side of Badgers pub.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie