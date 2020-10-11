Thornhill College in Derry to close for a week due to 'rising number' of Covid-19 cases at the school

Thornhill College in Derry is to close this week in response to the 'rising number' of positive Covid-19 cases in the school.

A deep clean of the Culmore Road school is to be carried out tomorrow.

However, pupils have been told to stay at home for the entire week.

In a message to parents earlier today, a Thornhill spokesperson explained why the school was to be closed.

"This decision has been taken by the Board of Governors who are mindful of the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases in the school and the associated number of absences from those who are self-isolating.

"The school will reopen to pupils the following week (returning Monday 19th October)."

The message continued: "The school has been working closely with PHA on the public tracking system and is advising any member of the school community to contact the PHA directly in the coming week to report any health issues relating to Covid-19 matters.

"This has been requested due to staff shortages within the school for Covid-19 reasons."

Thornhill said lessons will be delivered to pupils online this week.

The closure of the school, one of the biggest in Derry, comes amid continued concerns about the high number of positive Covid-19 cases being identified in Derry.

In the last seven days, 1,426 people have tested positive in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.