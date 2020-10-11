Contact

People asked to stay away from Altnagelvin's emergency department if they can as the unit is 'extremely busy' today

Sixty people currently being treated in the department

Altnagelvin A&E

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital is 'extremely busy' this afternoon, the Western Trust has said.

A Trust spokesperson said there are 26 people waiting to admitted and 60 people currently in the emergency department.

"Please only come to our ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency," the spokesperson.

"Please consider other appropriate healthcare options available to you, such as your local Pharmacy or GP Out-Of-Hours."

If you are attending our Emergency Department, you must:

Come alone. Children and vulnerable adults can be accompanied by one person;

Wear a Face Mask at all times;

Socially distance;

Sanitise your hands;

Respect staff and the guidance they give you.

