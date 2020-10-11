People asked to stay away from Altnagelvin's emergency department if they can as the unit is 'extremely busy' today

Contact
The emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital is 'extremely busy' this afternoon, the Western Trust has said.
A Trust spokesperson said there are 26 people waiting to admitted and 60 people currently in the emergency department.
"Please only come to our ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency," the spokesperson.
"Please consider other appropriate healthcare options available to you, such as your local Pharmacy or GP Out-Of-Hours."
If you are attending our Emergency Department, you must:
Come alone. Children and vulnerable adults can be accompanied by one person;
Wear a Face Mask at all times;
Socially distance;
Sanitise your hands;
Respect staff and the guidance they give you.
