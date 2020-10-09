Local firms taste success at national awards

Three local companies have been recognised for the quality of their produce in the 2020 Blás na hÉireann awards.

Known within the industry as the Oscars of Irish food, they are the largest awards on the island, open to all 32 counties.

The overall winner from the county went to Broighter Rapeseed Oil, who also added two other awards to their haul.

The Limavady company's Lemon Infused Oil won them a gold award, while they received a silver award for their Liquid Gold Oil.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the company paid tribute to their staff.

“It's nice to get recognition for all the hard work our amazing team puts in daily,” they said.

“Without them (and I mean this) we could never create, our amazing products!

They have never had a break since 'lockdown' and it's been like Christmas season the whole time.

“We are very grateful for their continuous time, and their passion for their jobs!”

Magherafelt-based Genesis Crafty took home a bronze award in the category of Cakes, Pies and Crumbles for their Signature Handmade Mince Pie.

Derry's third winner was Taste Joy Company from Coleraine, who took home a bronze award for their Double Roasted Smooth Peanut Butter product.

The Blás na hÉireann awards normally sees company representatives journey to Dingle, County Kerry, but this year Covid-19 restrictions mean the celebration went virtual.

Chairperson Artie Clifford said he looked forward to the day when everyone could gather in Dingle again.

“The founding mission of Blas – establishing quality benchmarks for Irish produce on a level playing field – was strictly adhered to and measurably applied again this year despite the challenges,” he said.

“We thank all our judges for their rigour and commitment, and as always we thank all our wonderful participants, producers and sponsors.

“While we missed our annual gathering in Dingle, we will join together to cheer on our colleagues and friends that were successful in this year’s awards and hope that it won’t be long before we can gather in Dingle once again,” said Mr Clifford.