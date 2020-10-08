Young Derry man forgoes birthday presents to help local charity - and raises an amazing £4,200

A teenage Derry YouTuber has donated proceeds from his 18th birthday to a lifesaving local charity.

Adam McIntyre visited Foyle Search and Rescue this week to hand over over £4,200 to volunteer Jack Dillon.

Adam said: “Thank you guys for being such an amazing charity.! So glad I could raise not only money but awareness for Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) with my worldwide YouTube.”

Describing the donation as 'amazing,' an FSR spokesperson said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Adam McIntyre for choosing and supporting our charity to raise funds for us through his 18th birthday celebrations.

“Thank you to all his YouTube followers and his own supporters for donating to his fundraiser and in turn supporting us.

“It was really lovely to meet you Adam, thanks again.”