Derry play park closes for the second time within weeks after another attack by vandals

A Derry play park has been forced to close for the second time within weeks after another attack by vandals.

Galliagh Community Play Park at Ederowen Park on Heather Road closed for a short period last month after it was damaged in an incident of anti-social behaviour.

According to a councillor for the area, it will now be closed 'indefinitely' following the latest attack.

Sinn Fein councillor Aileen Mellon said there had been 'ongoing issues' at the park which had been reported to her by concerned parents and this had now escalated where the park needed to close due to vandalism.

She said: “We know how valuable they have been for children being able to get back out and play in a safe environment and this has been taken away from them because of these senseless acts.

“It’s an absolute disgrace this has happened. I would say to those who are behind this vandalism if you don't want to play in a play park, don't ruin it for the rest.”

Councillor Mellon concluded: “We fought too hard for too long as a community to have this and we cannot let it be left to ruin.”