Major investigation into the condition of the sewer system at Derry's Buncrana Road will get underway next week

A major investigation into the condition of the sewer system on and around Derry's Buncrana Road will begin next week.

It has been estimated the investigation will take 10 weeks to complete.

During the work, which will take place during the hours of 7.00pm and 7.00am, some lane closures will be in place.

However, NI Water, who are managing the project, said they would work to ensure disruption to residents and road users would be kept to a minimum.

The work will begin on Monday next, October 12.

A NI Water spokesperson said that as well as cleaning the sewers, CCTV cameras would be used to assess what condition they were in.

“This work is being carried out to assess the condition of the existing sewerage network. Once complete, the results will help to develop a programme of sewer repair and improvement work required for the Buncrana Road area,” the spokesperson said.

“The majority of the work will take place on the Buncrana Road, and around the junctions of adjacent streets.

“Initially daytime works will be undertaken for one week, and will be located around the McArtney Park/ Collon Terrace and Pennyburn Industrial Estate areas.

“Following this, work will continue on the Buncrana Road at the Pennyburn roundabout on Monday 19th October, with work progressing out of the city.

“Due to the location of the works on Buncrana Road, and in order to minimise disruption as far as possible, work will mostly take place during the night-time/early morning hours and working hours will generally be between 7.00pm and 7.00am. We will do everything possible to minimise disruption as far as possible during these times.”

The NI Water spokesperson said that to allow the works to be undertaken safely, some temporary lane closures would be in place from 7.00pm to 7.00am.

“We will endeavour to maintain two-way traffic as much as possible. All traffic management will be removed from the Buncrana Road during the day,” the spokesperson said.

“Our contractor McAllister Group will liaise with any affected businesses/properties.

“We appreciate that this work is disruptive and would like to thank the public in advance for their patience as we complete these essential improvement works.”