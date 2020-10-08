Derry man jailed for series of offences, including headbutting a woman after he stole computer games from her

A Derry man who headbutted a female after stealing X-box computer games from her has been handed an eight months prison sentence.

Jason Orr, 26, of Crawford Square, pleaded guilty to three different sets of charges spanning from October 2019 to July 2020.

On October 15, 2019, he stole X-box games to the value of approximately £500 belonging to a woman and assaulted the same female when she challenged him.

Orr headbutted the victim and punched her twice in the face then ran off.

Police suspected that he was based at Strand Foyer.

The games were found following a search and the defendant claimed a sale of £60 had been agreed.

During police interview the 26-year-old described the allegations as ‘pure lies’.

The second set of offences were committed on December 12, 2019, when he assaulted two police officers, caused criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle and behaved in a disorderly manner at Altnagelvin Hospital.

And on July 25 of this year he was found in possession of a knife in Strabane and in possession of Class A drug cocaine and Class B drug diazepam.

Police observed a man who matched the description of an individual reported to have had a knife and the defendant was seen discarding it.

When at Strand Road Police Station drugs fell out of his trousers.

Representing Orr, a defence barrister said it was a ‘difficult enough exercise’ given that he was also in breach of a number of suspended sentences.

He acknowledged that the assault in July was ‘nasty enough’.

There had been an agreement, he said, but the defendant is ‘very sorry’ that he took matters into his own hands.

Referring to the charges from December, he added that police officers were met with similar ‘hostility and aggression’.

Defence counsel told the court that Orr is a man who has difficulties with substance mis-use and mental health.

In July he had a knife because he was experiencing ‘profound feelings of depression’ and was considering using it to self-harm.

He was therefore, the barrister said, ‘extremely grateful’ police arrested him because if they hadn’t in the days ahead he may have ‘tried to take his own life’.

Following the offences in July the defendant was granted bail but could not perfect because no address was open to him.

The court heard that his mother and brother are supportive but believed it was best for him to use the period in prison to detoxify as his behaviour on drugs is ‘unacceptable’.

To date he has spent ten weeks in custody and is ‘looking forward to dry and clean from drugs’, his barrister said.

When imposing his sentence the judge was asked to use the principle of totality.

District Judge Barney McElholm handed Orr an eight months prison sentence, at this stage he has served the equivalent of five months.