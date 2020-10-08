Police urge vigilance as reported rogue traders on the rise

Contact
The PSNI have issued a reminder for people to be vigilant about their home security following a rise in reported rogue traders in recent weeks.
Detective Superintendent Rachel Shields said a quick response was crucial to the chances of catching a criminal.
“The public play a crucial role in helping us investigate and stop this type of crime," she said.
"I would urge everyone to report any suspicious activity of strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.
"The sooner you contact us, even if it is on the behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal.
“If any callers claim to be from a water, gas or electricity company, you can check if they are genuine by calling the Quick Check scheme on the Police non-emergency number 101.
"A trained police operator will liaise with the stated company and check if the caller is a legitimate member of staff. If not, the operator will send the Police directly to you.
“Neighbourhood Watch is an initiative which aims to help protect people and their property by initiating security measures to reduce the likelihood of crime in your area.
"Through improved home security and greater vigilance, community spirit will flourish and no one will have to feel vulnerable or isolated where they live.
“Together we can ensure that the people we care about most feel safe and confident in their own homes and know who to contact for help and support.
"Never feel embarrassed to inconvenience a cold caller by asking for their ID or asking them to wait outside while you make a call. If they are legitimate, they will not mind.
"I would also like to remind people to never leave doors unlocked and do not leave keys in an unsafe place (such as under doormats or flower pots)."
Police have issued the following advice to follow when answering the door:
For more information on Neighbourhood Watch please log onto - https://www.psni.police.uk/my-area/neighbourhood-watch/.
