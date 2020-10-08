Concern over 'increase' in level of abuse being shown to healthcare staff because of Covid restrictions

Contact
Staff at Altnagelvin Hospital area among those being abused.
The Western Trust has said it has experienced an increase in verbal abuse and harassment towards staff as a result of Covid restrictions.
The restrictions remain in place in hospitals and healthcare settings in order to keep patients and staff safe.
However, the local trust has said that some people are taking their frustrations out on their staff.
A Western Trust spokesperson: "We are dealing with the demands on our services related to COVID19 and recently we have experienced an increase in verbal harassment and abuse towards staff. We are calling on the public for their understanding, patience and respect."
Dr Anustup Banerjee, a consultant at Altnagelvin Hospital's emergency department, asked people to be kind to healthcare staff.
"Please care for us as we care for you," he said.
