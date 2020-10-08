Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Old school book to be launched in Ballinascreen

The book will focus on the history of schools in the area.

Old school book to be launched in Ballinascreen

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Ballinascreen Historical Society are set to launch their latest publication this weekend as they enter their 40th year of existence.

Their latest book, 'Blackhill School, Draperstown (1820-1967) and Other National Schools' will be launched at an informal, outdoor event on Saturday, October 10.

The event will be held in the outdoor courtyard of the Kilcronaghan Centre from 2.30pm to 4pm and will be strictly regulated in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

The 260-page, full-colour book has been compiled by Alistair Bodin and features details of a host of local national schools from around the Ballinascreen area.

While its normal price will be £14.50, those attending the event will be able to purchase a copy of the book for £12.50, and free copies of the Society's 'Celebrating 40 Years' leaflet will also be available.

Ballinascreen Historical Society have also recently launched an online book store, where copies of their 46 publications can be viewed and purchased from anywhere in the world.

Details and more information can be found at www.ballinascreen historicalsociety.com.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie