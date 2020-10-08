Old school book to be launched in Ballinascreen

Ballinascreen Historical Society are set to launch their latest publication this weekend as they enter their 40th year of existence.

Their latest book, 'Blackhill School, Draperstown (1820-1967) and Other National Schools' will be launched at an informal, outdoor event on Saturday, October 10.

The event will be held in the outdoor courtyard of the Kilcronaghan Centre from 2.30pm to 4pm and will be strictly regulated in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

The 260-page, full-colour book has been compiled by Alistair Bodin and features details of a host of local national schools from around the Ballinascreen area.

While its normal price will be £14.50, those attending the event will be able to purchase a copy of the book for £12.50, and free copies of the Society's 'Celebrating 40 Years' leaflet will also be available.

Ballinascreen Historical Society have also recently launched an online book store, where copies of their 46 publications can be viewed and purchased from anywhere in the world.

Details and more information can be found at www.ballinascreen historicalsociety.com.