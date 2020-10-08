Local health trust the 'most complimented' in NI

County Derry's main health trust has reported the highest number of compliments of Northern Ireland's five health and social care trusts, as well as registering the lowest number of complaints.

The figures were revealed in a recently-published Department of Health report on complaints and compliments received by HSC Trusts in Northern Ireland.

Almost a quarter of all compliments received by all five health and social care trusts were within the Northern Trust, with the area accounting for 24 per cent (6,668) of the 27,187 compliments received.

A total of 60.8 per cent (16,909) of the compliments the Trust received were related to the 'Quality of Treatment and Care' category, with 'Staff Attitude and Behaviour' the second highest category.

The Northern Trust also received just 12.1 per cent (739) of all complaints of the 4,370 complaints received by all trusts in 2019/20.

Department of Health data revealed the category of 'Diagnosis/Operation/

Treatment' attracted the highest portion of complaints, with 'Patient Experience' the second most-complained about category.

The Northern Trust, which covers large swathes of County Derry, also performed well when it came to responding to complaints within 20 working days, answering 77.5 per cent within the timeframe.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust said the high number of compliments was down to the hard work of the their staff.

“The Trust are delighted to receive such a high number of compliments,” they said.

“This is a result of the dedication and commitment of all our staff who continue to strive to provide the best possible care for all our patients and service users.

“We would encourage service users, families and carers to continue to provide us with feedback.”

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was delighted to see the compliments outweighing the complaints overall.

“I am encouraged by the fact that compliments far outweigh complaints and that the large majority of compliments were for the high standard of treatment and care provided to patients,” he said.

“Transparency and accountability are vitally important cornerstones of our Health and Social Care system. Much work has been done throughout HSC Trusts to ensure that we have embedded complaints procedures that are robust, effective and timely, and which provide opportunities for learning.

“Once again, I pay tribute to their tireless and outstanding efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, and I know that they will continue to deliver the same standard of care as we face a difficult winter period.”

Care Opinion, a new regional user feedback system for Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland has been established to help the public provide feedback.

Stories can be shared at www.careopinion.org or by calling 0800 122 3135.