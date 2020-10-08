History made at St Columb's Cathedral in Derry last night with the installation of the church's first female Canon

History was made at St Columb's Cathedral last night with the installation of the church's first female Canon in its 400-year history.

Reverend Canon Katie McAteer took up her new role during an installation service.

Also made a Canon last night was Glendermott and Newbuildings Rector Rev Canon Robert Boyd, during a Covid-compliant double Installation Service on Wednesday evening.

Canon McAteer was following in the footsteps of her father who was a Canon of Chester Cathedral.

For Canon Boyd it was a case of déjà vu: he had previously served as a member of the Cathedral Chapter of St Patrick’s in Armagh.

Last night's service was led by the Dean of Derry, Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, who welcomed the new Canons, members of their families and members of their parishes to the service.

Dean Stewart said some of the people who had been invited to the socially-distanced service had decided for health and safety reasons not to attend.

There was rigid enforcement of coronavirus guidelines in church, including physical distancing, hand sanitisation and the wearing of face coverings.

The Service was livestreamed on the athedral’s Facebook page.

The sermon was preached by the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster, who appointed the two new canons last June.

“It’s so good to be together, tonight in the Cathedral, to share in this time of celebration, limited though it is in these strange and difficult days that we’re living through,” he said.

It was, the Bishop said, an important night for the church, the diocese and its parishes, and for Robert and Katie, and their families.

“This evening, Robert and Katie, we’re here to celebrate you, we’re here to encourage you and we’re here to pray for you.

“And we’re also here to thank you, to thank you for your ministry, to thank you for who you are as followers of Jesus Christ, and to thank you for who you are as ordained people who serve faithfully, who serve well. Tonight, we’re so pleased that you join the Chapter of this Cathedral.

“Down through the years, Bishops have appointed Canons because in their lives and in their ministry they incarnated what it means to be a pastor – to preach, to teach, to care for God’s people, just as, in history, canons and prebends did.

“And all of us know that Robert and Katie live out those qualities marvellously: in their own personal lives, in their day-to-day lives, they live out the sermon of Christ; in their pulpits they teach the Good News of Christ; and in their diligent care for their parishioners they care for Christ’s people.”