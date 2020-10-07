Planning permission granted for a new community hub in the Ballymgroarty area of Derry

Planning permission has been granted for a new community hub in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee today approved full planning permission for a new community hub and creche facility for the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

The facility will be built at the current Surestart site at 1 Ringfort Road and on land currently occupied by a children’s play park.

Planning officers at the meeting outlined how the proposal consists of two elements, a crèche with associated internal play area, offices and meeting space and a community hub that will provide a multi-purpose hall, community meeting room, computer suite, health education suite, social area, offices and kitchen.

The chairperson of the Planning Committee Cllr Christopher Jackson welcomed the decision to approve the application saying the provision of a community hub and crèche in the Ballymagroarty area of the city was excellent news for those living and working in this part of the city.

He said the proposed community hub would greatly assist in providing much needed facilities and that would be widely utilised in the wider community.

Cllr Jackson said the new community hub will permit a wide range of co-ordinated services to operate under one roof.

He added that it was positive news that the site would be regenerated into a new and modern facility.