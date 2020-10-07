Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Planning permission granted for a new community hub in the Ballymgroarty area of Derry

Facility will be built on grass site at Ringfort Road

Planning permission for a new community hub in the Ballymgroarty area of Derry

The new community hub will be built at Ringfort Road.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Planning permission has been granted for a new community hub in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee today approved full planning permission for a new community hub and creche facility for the Ballymagroarty area of Derry.

The facility will be built at the current Surestart site at 1 Ringfort Road and on land currently occupied by a children’s play park.

Planning officers at the meeting outlined how the proposal consists of two elements, a crèche with associated internal play area, offices and meeting space and a community hub that will provide a multi-purpose hall, community meeting room, computer suite, health education suite, social area, offices and kitchen.

The chairperson of the Planning Committee Cllr Christopher Jackson welcomed the decision to approve the application saying the provision of a community hub and crèche in the Ballymagroarty area of the city was excellent news for those living and working in this part of the city.

He said the proposed community hub would greatly assist in providing much needed facilities and that would be widely utilised in the wider community.

Cllr Jackson said the new community hub will permit a wide range of co-ordinated services to operate under one roof.

He added that it was positive news that the site would be regenerated into a new and modern facility.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie