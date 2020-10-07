Residents of Grangemore, Ardgrange, Cashelmore and Lowry’s Lane areas of Derry urged to be vigilant after recent break-ins

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Burke has urged residents and business owners in the upper Creggan Road area of the city to be on the alert following a number of break-ins in the area.

Councillor Burke said: “I would urge residents in the Grangemore, Ardgrange and Cashelmore, Lowry’s Lane areas to be vigilant. There have been a number of break-ins in the past 24 hours.

“These criminals are looking for car keys ,cash , small electrical items such as laptops, mobile phones, jewellery and in some cases medication.

“I would appeal to residents if they are leaving their home for even a short space of time that they always lock their windows and doors, back gates and if they have valuable garden tools and machinery that they are securely locked up at night.

“If you see suspicious activity around a neighbour's house, particularly if there is no one at home, call the police.

“Your home or business could be next."