Police make an urgent appeal for help in finding a missing Derry man

John Hill was last seen on Sunday.
Police are appealing for information about a missing local man.
The PSNI in Derry city and Strabane are looking for people's help in locating John Hill who is missing from his home since Sunday, October 4, at around 6pm.
If you have any information please contact Police on 101 and quote CCS360 06/10/20
