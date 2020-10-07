Derry man writes first new Irish dictionary since 1959

A local Irish language campaigner has held a book signing following the release of the first major English-Irish dictionary since the 1950s.

Pádraig Ó Mianáin is Chief Editor of the Concise English-Irish Dictionary, which is based on the popular online dictionary focloir.ie.

The resource becomes the first English-Irish dictionary to be published since Tomás de Bhaldraithe's dictionary in 1959.

At the time of its publication, no official standard for the language was available, something Ó Mianáin's contemporary dictionary will be able to address.

The new dictionary contains an extensive range of contemporary Irish language translations of modern English words and phrases, as well as thousands of technical terms.

A comprehensive style and grammar supplement is also included within the resource, and a book signing was held last week at the An Carn centre in Tirkane.

Copies of the dictionary can be purchased at Siopa an Carn, priced at £25, and a signed copy or personalised message can be requested by calling 028 7954 9978 or visiting www.siopaancarn.com.