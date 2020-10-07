Local Mayor to support Alzheimer's charity this year

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has chosen the Alzheimer's Society as his official charity for the year ahead.

Alderman Mark Fielding, who took up the role in June, has said his choice was inspired by the experiences of his father, who developed dementia in later life.

“I saw at first-hand how someone close to me was affected by the condition as my father had dementia in the last two years of his life,” he said.

“For most of that time, he was cared for in a very professional manner in a Nursing Home. I am thankful he had a long life and developed dementia at a later stage.

“However, there are some families whose loved ones live with dementia for a considerably longer time and often they are cared for in their own home by husbands, wives, partners or children which brings its own challenges and difficulties for everyone.

“The current coronavirus pandemic has highlighted how older people, those who are vulnerable and many with dementia are at greater risk at this time.

“As we reach the end of World Alzheimer’s Month I hope I can help to raise awareness of dementia and assist the Alzheimer’s Society in their work in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.”

Alzheimer's Society is the UK's leading dementia charity, campaigning for change and funding research, while also supporting people living with the condition.

Aoife McMaster, a Dementia Support Worker based in the council area, met Alderman Fielding at Cloonavin for the launch of their partnership.

“We’re so grateful to the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for choosing Alzheimer’s Society as his charity of the year,” she said.

“Like many others, the pandemic has had a significant impact on our fundraising so this support will make a huge difference.

“People with dementia are worst hit by coronavirus, accounting for over a quarter of deaths in the UK and demand for our vital services is at an all-time high.

“We’ve temporarily replaced some of group and face to face services with more telephone supports calls and online versions to ensure we’re here for anyone affected dementia during this crisis.”

To find out more about Alzheimer’s Society in Causeway Coast and Glens you can ring Aoife on 028 7035 8887/07710379947 or email causeway@alzheimers.org.uk.

Further information is also available by visiting www.alzheimers.org.uk or call the Dementia Connect support line on 0333 150 3456 for information, advice and support from a trained Dementia Adviser.