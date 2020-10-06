Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Department of Education approve closure plan for County Derry school

Education Minister Peter Weir made the decision yesterday.

Department of Education approve closure plan for County Derry school

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

The Department of Education have confirmed a County Derry primary school that had been the subject of a potential multi-faith merger will close next year.

Desertmartin Primary School and nearby Knocknagin Primary School had been at the centre of a proposed merger between the Church of Ireland and the Catholic church, but the school will now be 'discontinued' next August.

Earlier this year, Principal Fiona Brown had criticised the actions of the churches after the merger did not materialise.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed the decision in a statement given to Derry Now.

"On 5 October 2020, Education Minister Peter Weir approved the Development Proposal (DP 599) for Desertmartin Primary School to discontinue with effect from 31 August 2021 at the latest," they said.

"In reaching his decision the Minister gave careful consideration to the full range of evidence presented; including all comments received during the statutory objection period and any pertinent statutory duties.

"A copy of the submission, on which the Minister based his decision, can be accessed on the Department’s website at: https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/node/DesertmartinPS.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie