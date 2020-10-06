£20,000 allocated towards the creation of a skateboarding park in the Derry and Strabane council area

Derry City and Strabane District Council today approved funding of £20,000 towards the creation of a skateboarding park in the local area.

The funding was approved by councillors at a meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning committee.

The money will go towards the 'design development costs' of a new skate park within the council area.

The new funding will be welcomed by those behind a campaign for a local facility for skateboarders.

Over the summer, a petition was launched calling for a skate park to be created in Derry.

Ronan McElroy, a spokesperson for the organisers of the petition, said the city needs such a facility.

"We have been left out for years while other sporting facilities have been built to accommodate other local sports," he said.

"This has left us, the local skaters, to take to the streets and local spots to skate and this isn't always welcomed by the local people, police etc. But we have no choice.

"If you look at every other major city, you can see they they make use of unused spaces by building skate parks. Belfast has several.

"We would be grateful if you could take this matter seriously. We would love to skate in a safer environment for everyone without having to travel outside of our city to do so."