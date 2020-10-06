DUP assemblyman highlights concerns about the proposed development of Derry's Buncrana Road

A DUP MLA has said that concerns about the proposed development of the Buncrana Road must be addressed.

Gary Middleton was speaking after hearing the concerns of business owners in the area.

The business owners, with the support of the Retail NI lobby group, claim that the current development plans for Buncrana Road do not provide adequate access to their premises.

This, they say, could lead to the loss of up to 300 jobs in the local businesses.

Mr Middleton asked the Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon to intervene in the matter.

“I recently met with Buncrana Road businesses and Retail NI who raised concerns with me regarding the scheme and restricted access to their shops," said the Foyle DUP MLA.

"Whilst they support the overall need for the development of the A2 road scheme, they have genuine concerns which could potentially result in the loss of up to 300 jobs.

"It has been deeply disappointing that to date the Department for Infrastructure have rejected proposals put forward by Retail NI and the businesses to try and resolve their concerns.

"I welcome the Ministers response that she will ask her officials to continue to engage with the businesses. We need to see these concerns addressed.”