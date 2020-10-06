Family of a County Derry man murdered 20 years ago ask for a new inquest into his death

The family of a County Derry man murdered 20 years ago have asked the Attorney General to launch a new inquest into his death.

Gary Moore was shot dead on December 6, 2000 at Monkstown in County Antrim.

The 30-year-old Dungiven man, who had two young children, was working on a building site in Monkstown when he was killed.

No one has ever been prosecuted in connection with the Catholic man's murder but his family believe that loyalist paramilitaries were responsible.

Mr Moore's parents, Marie and Nevin, this week lodged an application for a fresh inquest into his death with Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Brenda King.

An inquest was held after Mr Moore's murder but his parents were not happy with how it was handled.

They were represented at that inquest by disgraced solicitor Johnny Sandu.

Mr and Mrs Moore said they were advised by Mr Sandu that they did not need to attend.

They did attend but they were not represented by a lawyer and were unable to cross examine witnesses or make submissions.

Mr Sandhu was later convicted of inciting loyalist paramilitaries to commit murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mr and Mrs Moore's submissions to the new Attorney General deal with this undeclared conflict of interest and absence of next of kin legal representation before the original inquest.

This is the second application by Mr Moore’s parents to the Attorney General for a fresh inquest into his death.

The first application was made in 2013.

This was refused by the outgoing Attorney General John Larkin in 2017.

Mrs Moore said they were now asking the new Attorney General to again consider their request for a fresh inquest into her son's murder.

“We were not represented at the first inquest. We would like to be in a position to examine and investigate the police investigation into Gary’s murder and to consider all the available, and any new, evidence,” she said.

“We therefore appeal to the public with all our hearts to come forward if they have any information which would be of assistance to us.

“Even 20 years later we cannot leave Gary to rest while his killer remains free.”

The Moores are represented by Harte Coyle Collins Solicitors & Advocates in Belfast.

A spokesperson for their solicitors also urged anyone with information about the murder to come forward.

“Gary Moore’s murder took place after the Good Friday Agreement. It was completely sectarian,” the spokesperson said.

“We have concerns regarding the rigour of the original police investigation.

“My clients believe that there are members of the public who have information which may assist them and the police in their search for the truth.

“We ask that anyone with information in relation to the murder of Gary Moore on the 6th December 2000 in Newtownabbey to come forward as soon as possible.”