Police investigate shooting in Coleraine

DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Coleraine last night, Monday 5 October.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before midnight a number of shots were fired at the front of a property on the Bushmills Road.

“A 61-year-old woman inside the house was struck.

“She was taken to hospital where her condition this morning is described as critical.

“Detectives in Coleraine are working to establish a motive for this attack and to identify those responsible.“

Local Alliance councillor, Yvonne Boye said there was ‘disgust’ at the shooting.

There will be widespread condemnation and disgust at this incident, which has brought unwanted, negative headlines into our town,” she said.

“My thoughts are with the victim and I hope she makes a full recovery.

“Violence like this is never acceptable. Yet the those behind it won’t achieve their aim of pulling us backwards.

“As a community we are united in moving forward, creating the kind of society we can all be proud of.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact the PSNI as soon as possible.”

Anyone who was in the area last night and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact CID in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.

Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.