Young cancer survivor from Derry has been honoured for her efforts to help find a cure for the disease

A Derry girl who has battled cancer twice has been named as 'Young Volunteer of The Year' by a leading cancer charity.

St Cecilia's pupil Brooke McClafferty has raised hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research UK by fundraising for the annual Legenderry Relay for Life.

Now aged 12, she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at just six weeks old.

Her parents only released she had the rare condition that begins in the retina of the eye after they chanced upon an article in the Daily Mirror about it.

"There was a strange look to her eye when the light shone on it and once we read the article about retinoblastoma we took her straight to the GP and they sent us straight to Altnagelvin," said her mum, Elaine.

Because retinoblastoma is a fast-growing cancer, Brooke was immediately sent to a specialist hospital in Dublin where her treatment began at eigh-weeks-old.

"She got chemo in Belfast from when she was eight weeks and it was successful, but unfortunately the cancer came back when she was just two-years-old," said Elaine.

For three years the family travelled to Dublin every three weeks for treatment, but when Brooke was five doctors decided the best course of action would be to remove her eye to stop the cancer spreading to her brain.

The operation has meant that Brooke is now registered blind and she uses a cane to help her navigate her surroundings.

While the risk of the retinoblastoma returning reduces with age, Brooke is also the carrier of a gene which makes her more susceptible to all types of cancer.

"She's very brave and she just gets on with things," said Elaine.

Last year, Brooke's bravery was recognised with a Cancer Research UK Kids and Teen Star Award, and she was invited to an awards ceremony at a special winter wonderland in London.

"She absolutely loved it and that's why she decided to start fundraising for Cancer Research UK so that another child would have the chance to experience what she did," Elaine explained.

Brooke's family entered a team in this year's virtual Legenderry Relay for Life and she raised £1,000 by holding a lemonade stand before lock down.

Last week, Brooke was named as Cancer Research UK's Young Volunteer of the Year for all her efforts at the charity's annual Flame of Hope Awards which celebrate the outstanding achievements of their fundraisers.

Laura Moore, co-chair of the Legenderry Relay for Life, said: "We are delighted that Brooke has been chosen as the winner of Cancer Research UK’s Young Volunteer of the Year award at this year’s Flame of Hope Awards.

"With over 800 nominations across the UK we are overjoyed that Brooke is this year’s Young Volunteer of The Year.

"From 'Lemonaid' to ticket sales, she put her heart and soul into our Relay for Life.

"She is a superstar and we are privileged and honoured to have her as part of our Legenderry Relay Family."

Elaine added: "Brooke has decided to keep raising money for Cancer Research and her next idea is selling wax melts, so we'll have to find out how to make them."

Legenderry Relay for Life co-chairs Sean Hickey and Laura Moore are pictured helping Brooke celebrate.