Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Masked men who hijacked vehicle in Dungiven drove off in the direction of Derry

Police appeal for information about the incident in the town last night

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle hijacking in Dungiven around midnight last night.

It was reported that shortly before midnight, three masked men, armed with hammers stopped a vehicle which had been driving on Main Street in Dungiven.

They smashed the windscreen of the vehicle and forced the driver and occupants out before making off in the direction of Derry.

The vehicle was discovered on fire at around 2.00 am in the Hass Road area of Dungiven.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Enquiries are continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone that was in the Main Street/Hass road  area of Dungiven on Sunday evening from 11.30pm until 2am on Monday morning,  or who may have observed a black Audi A3 being driven in the area.

“We would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 3 of 05/10/20.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. 

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org//.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie