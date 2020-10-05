Masked men who hijacked vehicle in Dungiven drove off in the direction of Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle hijacking in Dungiven around midnight last night.

It was reported that shortly before midnight, three masked men, armed with hammers stopped a vehicle which had been driving on Main Street in Dungiven.

They smashed the windscreen of the vehicle and forced the driver and occupants out before making off in the direction of Derry.

The vehicle was discovered on fire at around 2.00 am in the Hass Road area of Dungiven.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Enquiries are continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone that was in the Main Street/Hass road area of Dungiven on Sunday evening from 11.30pm until 2am on Monday morning, or who may have observed a black Audi A3 being driven in the area.

“We would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 3 of 05/10/20.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org//.”