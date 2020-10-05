New police commander appointed for the Derry and Strabane region

Contact
Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, the previous PSNI District Commander in Derry, has taken on a new role.
Derry has a new police commander.
The PSNI today said it has made a number of new appointments following a recent promotion process resulting in a new District Commander for Derry City and Strabane.
Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones takes up his new role today.
He said he is looking forward to getting to know his colleagues and the local community.
“Having served in frontline policing for the majority of my 28 year long career, my roles have included Area Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh, Chief Inspector in East Belfast, and most recently Commander for Mid and East Antrim,” explains Chief Superintendent Jones.
“I welcome the opportunities and challenges this new post will bring and look forward to developing our partnership approach to a community focused policing service.
"I am fortunate to be working alongside a senior command team with considerable experience policing in the North West and look forward to getting to know our partners and the wider community.”
Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, the previous District Commander in Derry, has taken up a new post in Operational Support and Superintendent Gordon McCalmont has moved to Community Safety.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, the previous PSNI District Commander in Derry, has taken on a new role.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.