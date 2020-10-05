New police commander appointed for the Derry and Strabane region

Derry has a new police commander.

The PSNI today said it has made a number of new appointments following a recent promotion process resulting in a new District Commander for Derry City and Strabane.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones takes up his new role today.

He said he is looking forward to getting to know his colleagues and the local community.

“Having served in frontline policing for the majority of my 28 year long career, my roles have included Area Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh, Chief Inspector in East Belfast, and most recently Commander for Mid and East Antrim,” explains Chief Superintendent Jones.

“I welcome the opportunities and challenges this new post will bring and look forward to developing our partnership approach to a community focused policing service.

"I am fortunate to be working alongside a senior command team with considerable experience policing in the North West and look forward to getting to know our partners and the wider community.”

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, the previous District Commander in Derry, has taken up a new post in Operational Support and Superintendent Gordon McCalmont has moved to Community Safety.