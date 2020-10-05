People in Derry urged to follow the new Covid restrictions which come into force today

Church leaders, politicians and business chiefs have all urged people to follow the new restrictions being introduced in Derry from today in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area is at the centre of a massive rise in the number of positive cases of the disease in the north west in recent weeks.

The latest Department of Health figures showed that 731 positive Covid-19 cases were identified in the local council area in the last seven days.

In response to the high number of cases locally, the Northern Ireland Executive has placed a raft of new restrictions on the local council area.

The hospitality sector will be hardest hit with pubs and restaurant only allowed to open from today for takeaway services and outdoor dining.

The other restrictions are:

- Where residents can, work from home

- Avoid unnecessary travel within the council area and to and from it

- Where journeys are necessary, advice is to walk, cycle or use private transport

- Hotels will only be allowed to provide service to overnight guests

- No spectators can attend sporting events

- All museums, galleries and cultural attractions in the council area are to remain closed

- No organised indoor gatherings in community halls

- Libraries can only operate a 'call and collect' service

- Indoor sports limited to individual training only, no exercise classes permitted

Schools and other educational settings will stay open.

Church services will continue, and weddings and funerals will still be permitted, in line with current executive guidance.

Tighter restrictions have also recently come into force in Donegal where there has also been a large spike in Covid-19 cases.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it has enacted its 'Emergency Plan' in response to the current situation.

A council spokesperson said they were working at a regional level with all relevant departments across government to keep across all emerging issues over the coming days and weeks.

The council's Mayor, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, said he understood that it was a worrying time.

“I would appeal to the wider community in Derry and Strabane not to be fearful but to act proactively with the usual goodwill and community spirit they are renowned for, by taking the necessary steps to reduce the spread of the virus,” he said.

“By following the simple rules around hand washing, keeping two metres apart, wearing a face covering and reducing the number of social contacts, we can all make a positive impact to reduce the numbers and keep people safe over the coming days and weeks.”

In a joint statement, local religious leaders appealed to people to follow the new restrictions.

The appeal was made by: Donal McKeown, Catholic Bishop of Derry; Right Reverend Andrew Forster, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe; Reverend Tommy Bruce. Moderator of Derry & Donegal Presbytery; and Reverend Richard Johnston, Superintendent North West Methodist Mission.

The church leaders said: “We urge everyone to comply with the regulations by following the government guidelines around regular hand washing, maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings, and, where possible, reducing social interaction.

“We praise the community spirit and goodwill of the people of Derry and Strabane in the way they dealt with the lockdown in the spring.

“It is important we worked together again, now, to prevent any further increase in cases and to protect our health service.”

Redmond McFadden, President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said the new restrictions were the 'last thing' that the local economy needed and urged the government to look at ways of supporting businesses affected.

However, he added that he understood why the restrictions were being introduced.

“We would urge everyone in the region to please follow public safety guidance and act responsibly. It will only be by the collective efforts of all of us working together that this virus will be driven down again.”