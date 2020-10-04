Fundraising campaign launched to have a statue erected in Derry in honour of songwriter Eamon Friel

A fundraising campaign has been launched in a bid to have a statue erected in Derry in honour of musician Eamon Friel.

Organisers of the campaign hope to raise £40,000 to pay for the tribute to the popular songwriter who died last year at the age of 69.

Following his death, many tributes to the Derry man and the songs he created.

Now, fans and friends of Eamon's hope to create a permanent memorial to him in his home city.

One of those involved in the project is Anne Craig, who said so many people had been touched by Eamon's music.

“When Eamon died suddenly in June 2019 his loss was felt so keenly by his many admirers and friends that we felt we must do something really special to recognize his fantastic and wholehearted contribution to his 'City of Song',” she said.

“Apart from his lyrical songs about the landscape and nature and his nostalgic songs about his youth in Derry and Co Mayo, his mother was a Mayo woman, there was hardly a street or area in our city that he did not celebrate in song,including 'William Street Blues' 'and The Bogside Calypso'.

“I'm sure many people will remember the witty and clever songs he wrote for the BBC's ' TalkBack' and he was a recipient of a Sony Award for his long broadcasting career.

“Budding songwriters have always described Eamon Friel's influence on them in the development of their own individual style.

“Mark Patterson of BBC Radio Foyle has described him as 'the songwriter's songwriter. In fact, Mark through his afternoon programme has kept Eamon's songs front and centre.”

Mrs Craig said that Eamon's family were supportive of statue proposal.

“One of the nicest aspects of working on the statue project has been the friendship which has grown up between myself and Eamon's wife, Kathleen and his son, Colum. This project means so much to them.

“And I fully believe that the finished life size bronze of Eamon with his guitar will provide a beautiful piece of public art for the city and a wonderful permanent tribute to an artist who gave us so much.”

You can donate to the statue fundraising appeal here - https://bit.ly/3jz6Udk