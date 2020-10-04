First person in Northern Ireland charged with breaching Covid regulations to appear in Derry court tomorrow

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with offences in relation to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

The offences are Contravening Prohibition Notice and Contravention of a requirement under regulation 3, 4, 6 or 7.

The woman is due to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

This is the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with these specific offences in relation to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020 since they came into effect earlier this year.

The charges relate to offences committed in Strabane.