Derry mother-of-five not giving up in her battle against breast cancer

A Derry mother-of-five recently diagnosed with terminal breast cancer has vowed to do everything in her power to stay alive.

Kelly Dubdha was told two weeks ago that she has Triple Negative Breast Cancer, a very aggressive form of the disease.

An estimated 85% of women diagnosed with this form of cancer die within 12 months.

However, 41-yearold Kelly, who lives with her children in Galliagh, she says she 'won't accept it'.

Her eldest children, Shaun and Conagh, have carried out extensive research on cancer treatments in a bid to help her.

They discovered that the University of Cardiff have identified a T-cell may hold the secret to curing cancer by attacking the cancerous cells while leaving healthy cells intact, but trials have been halted due to COVID-19.

Kelly (picture below with her daughter Ciara) has committed herself to an organic, plant-based diet in a bid to give her the best chance of staying alive and well enough to participate in a T-cell trial when they restart.

And she hopes the trial could take place at Derry's cancer centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

"I'm determined to be about for my children, for the next 50 years at least," she told the Derry News.

"Nobody could get my children the way I get them, and nobody could love them like me and look after them like me.

"I'm not having that at all."

Kelly's youngest child, Phoenix-Joshuah, who is now three, was just six months old when she started to feel unwell with a cough that she couldn't shift.

"I was waking up every four hours at night and I couldn't catch my breath," she recalled.

"The GP thought it might be asthma, anxiety or the onset of postnatal depression."

Kelly had her hands full with her five children Shaun, 20, Conagh, 17, Cian, 9, Ciara, 7, and Phoenix-Joshuah and didn't have much time to focus on her own health.

"I put my children first and I put myself on the back burner and I was just running on exhaustion" she admitted.

Unbeknownst to her, she was also suffering from very severe anaemia, which hadn't been picked up.

"I now know that a simple blood test could have shown that I had life-threatening anaemia.

"My body was basically shutting down.

"My haemoglobin level was 54 when it should have been 130-150.

"I believe this made my body a breeding ground for cancer.

"Anaemia can affect breathing and give the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

"It also gave me terrible pain in my jaw.

"That's my message to other mums - if you think something isn't right you have to push for answers.

"I'm not angry, I just don't want it to happen to another mum."

Last October, Kelly was being treated for a chest infection and around the same time she noticed a red area on her left breast.

"At first I thought it was from my bra rubbing me but then it turned into a lump and grew very fast."

On January 2, Kelly was given the devastating news that she had cancer.

"I remember asking them if it was good cancer or bad cancer but the main thought in my mind was that I had promised the children I'd be home for tea."

As the news started to sink in, Kelly's body went into shock and she passed out.

A week later she was officially diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, which is notoriously difficult to treat.

Kelly's consultant started her on eight rounds of aggressive chemotherapy, and after three cycles the tumour had halved in size.

It was at this point that a blood test showed how dangerously anaemic she was.

"It was such a strong chemo that it was making it difficult for me to be a mum," she said.

"I had a big line in my arm and it was difficult to hold my children."

However, Kelly's chemo was halted due to lockdown on March 24 and tests revealed two of her 12 lymph nodes were now cancerous.

She was given just four days to prepare for an emergency mastectomy and lymph node removal on April 6 in Ballykelly

The operation appeared to be a success, and Kelly was elated to be told after a PET scan in June that the tumour in her breast had been completely removed.

But later this summer she started experiencing pain in her chest and went back to the doctor.

"I was told to expect nerve pain after surgery from where the nerves would be rejoining and they thought it might be that," she said,

"Or they thought it might have been scar tissue from the mastectomy or maybe a blood clot."

Kelly was given a detailed CT scan and PET scan on September 3 which showed the cancer had returned.

"The scan showed there was a cancerous lymph node which must have been left behind," she said,

"In just seven weeks it had grown to the size of a golf ball - it's scary how fast it had come back."

Surgery was planned to remove the lymph node on September 14 but Kelly received a further devastating blow when she was told the cancer had progressed to stage 4 and was now in her liver, lungs and chest wall.

"I felt I was getting better and I sobbed my heart out when they told me it had come back," she said.

"They started talking to me about Kinship Care and the Hospice and I thought 'what are you talking about? I feel so well'.

"The surgery was called off.

"I know the prognosis is bleak but there's a reason it was caught early."

Kelly is currently receiving Carboplatin immunotherapy, but has now pinned her hopes on the breakthrough cancer treatment discovery at the University of Cardiff, which has identified a type of immune cell that can attack cancer.

"It seeks out the cancer and leaves the healthy cells alone," she explained.

"They need to carry out human trials and I am a good candidate for it but I need to keep myself well enough to take part.

"My prognosis depends on the aggression of the cancer but I have been told there is a 85% mortality rate of 7 to 11 and a half months.

"And I thought 'no, I'm not having that'.

"I won't accept it.

"It's been so nerve wracking but I'm hoping by making my body alkaline through juicing and a plant based diet that I can keep it where it is.

"I need to fight this and get well.

"I've got to pray that the fact it was found early will help me."

Kelly said it would be her dream for the T-cell cancer therapy trials to be conducted at the cancer centre in Altnagelvin.

"I want to push for the trials to be at the cancer centre," she said.

"It's a state of the art facility and it would be amazing for it to happen here."

Kelly, who hails from Liverpool but has lived in Derry for the last 11 years, says she has received great support from across the city.

"I wouldn't be as positive as I am without the support I have," she said.

"The community in Galliagh have been amazing.

"Just the other day Micky Doherty left me round a meat hamper and Anthony O'Hara of the Free Soup Kitchen delivered meals to me during the summer when I couldn't cook.

"The Greater Shantallow Area Partnership even sent Peppa Pig out to visit the kids one day.

"When I got my diagnosis I thought about going back to Liverpool, but my life is here.

"My three youngest children's family are here and they have done so much for us and I have really good friends.

"I can't praise the staff at the Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin enough they have been amazing and the Pink Ladies cancer support group have done so much for me too."

Earlier this month, the grandmother of Kelly's youngest child set up a Go Fund Me Page to raise money to help her follow a new diet and lifestyle that will give her the best chance to fight the cancer.

Any money that is left over will be used to spearhead Kelly's campaign to bring the T-cell trial to Derry.

"I don't like to ask anyone for help but I've had to push down that pride for my children," she said.

"They are very special, my eldest is a musician and my 17-year-old has helped design games for Minecraft.

"My youngest three are all so kind and caring - they don't deserve this.”

To donate to Kelly's appeal search for 'Please help Kelly Dubdha's treatment campaign' on the Go Fund Me website.